Samantha Mendoza, Communications Director for South Plains Community Action Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about one of the many services they offer communities on the South Plains.

Head Start and Early Head Start programs understand that the development of cognitive and social skills of children from an early age, is vital to their future successes.

Early Head Start has already begun but applications are still being accepted as there are some slots still available. Head Start begins on August 17th and applications are still being accepted!

Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes the school readiness of children all the way from pregnancy to age 5. Head Start services low-income families in 12 counties throughout the South Plains. Families who receive regular SNAP benefits automatically qualify for Head Start!

In addition to preparing children for the classroom, Head Start offers free physical examinations and dental examinations for kids.

Applications are accepted year-round, and bilingual services are available for Spanish-speaking families. Applicants will need a birth certificate, shot records, proof of income and proof of insurance (if applicable). It is held Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit SPCAA.org to apply!

(Press release provided by SPCAA)