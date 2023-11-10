WESTBROOK, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Westbrook ISD students and fans were injured during a fatal crash while they were traveling home from a playoff game Thursday night.

The crash happened when two 18-wheelers collided on Ranch Road 33 just outside of Big Spring around 9:45 p.m.

School officials say the students and fans were making their way home from the game in Garden City when the 18-wheeler collision also caused two of their vehicles to wreck.

At least 8 people from the Westbrook ISD community, including fans as well as current and former students, sustained injuries during the crash.

Their current conditions are not known, but the school officials did say they were transported to various hospitals, such as Big Spring and Lubbock, and many have been having surgery due to the severity of their injuries. Some of the injured were air-lifted from the scene of the crash.

One of the 18-wheeler drivers is currently the only fatality connected to this crash. His identity has not been released.

Westbrook ISD released the following statement Thursday night, “tonight on the way home from the Westbrook/Rankin playoff football game, there was a serious accident involving several members of the Westbrook community. While there were some serious injuries, everyone from the Westbrook community appears to be in stable condition at this time. We appreciate your prayers.”

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional information on this incident.

Prior to the crash, Westbrook won the bi-district playoff game against Rankin by a score of 72-22, meaning they will advance to an area playoff game.