Some Texas Tech students are taking in-person classes during summer session

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University is currently administering in-person instruction to students during the summer sessions.

Genevieve Durham DeCasaro, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs estimates that there are 20 to 30 classes total that have some face-to-face interaction during the current Summer II session that started July 7.

“Most of our units were interested in pursuing this option not only because the learning objectives do necessitate hands on experiential learning but also this provided some units with the some opportunity to pilot procedures that will be effective this fall,” she said.

Durham said faculty was required to submit proposals to have in-person instruction in late April.

“What we requested from those units was not only a description of why the face-to-face interaction was particularly necessary, given the learning objectives of the course in question, but we also asked those units for a lot of information concerning health and safety protocols,” she said.

In addition, she said it was required to submit plans for entry and exit, where hand sanitation stations would be placed and how assigned seating would be recorded.

Angela Lumpkin, Chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, said feedback from students participating in previous online labs showed that students preferred to learn in person. She said her department is taking all the precautionary measures to keep students safe during the labs.

“We have entry and exit doors in our building they accommodate that [students] will have their temperatures checked a couple of times during class, they will make sure they hand wash and use sanitizers,” she said, “We’ve been actually very pleased with the reaction of students.”

Doctoral student Cassie Sapien said she is taking an in-person lab. She said having in person classes during this pandemic is different, since students are required to wear masks at all times and have their temperature checked when going into the buildings.

“Right now we are doing cadaver lab — and that’s very hands on — and we are learning every muscle, [all of the] nerves, arteries and if we weren’t able to work hands on it’s much harder to get that through our heads and actually visualize what’s in front of us,” she said.

For now, she said she feels that Texas Tech is taking the right precautions to keep her and her classmates safe but that she is unsure how the fall semester will look.

“Every student is going to be on campus, they might not take precaution as well as what we are doing now,” she said. “They might not follow the rules so it is scary.”