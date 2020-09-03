Some Texas VFW posts struggling during the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many local business owners and workers have been impacted by the governor’s order to close down bars – and many Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts have been struggling due to that order as well.

VFW Posts have been a source of community and camaraderie for veterans everywhere. However, many also have liquor licenses – falling under the same category as businesses that sell more alcohol than food and preventing them from staying open due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It had unintended consequences. And one of them is that, you know, it looped the VFW as a bar, it’s not a bar,” said Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero. “It just happens to be a VFW, an organization – a veterans organization – that does good for the community and has veterans and it just happens that it has a bar.”

Several posts have been closed since July any posts have not even been able to access their buildings which has made providing some of their other services to both veterans and the community especially difficult.

“We can’t come into our meeting, into our buildings where the majority of our resources are,

You know, and we’re insured at that building at that location, ” said Guerrero. “Our insurance doesn’t follow us to different locations.”

Lubbock’s VFW does not have a bar attached to it and has been able to continue using their building while having social distancing and mask guidelines in place. However, posts in Hereford and Amarillo are hurting.

“We are going to continue to try to complete our mission. It’s just made more difficult by this situation because of the revenue it’s required,” said Ronnie Lance, VFW Commander in Hereford. “I mean, you know, we have overhead to keep the building going and we need to be able to meet in the building to plan these fundraisers.”

Without having the VFW as a central meeting place for veterans, Guerrero explained there is no longer the same sense of camaraderie or support for those that would typically visit the Post.

“There’s unintended consequences. And one of them is suicide rate. And one of the things that we don’t — I mean, that’s just something that we don’t really want to talk about, because it’s really a touchy issue,” said Guerrero. “But what you’re doing is you’re asking someone not to be able to knock on that door and ask for help, because the doors are locked. ‘I’m sorry, we’re closed. We can’t help.'”

Guerrero explained that this raises concerns for those that rely on the resources provided by the Post.

“This is where our, you know, combat veterans come for, for friendship, for help, to get that mental health,” he said. “And if they don’t have a place to go, they’ll begin self medicating. And that self medication turns into maybe out of control, and then the inevitable happens. So we want to prevent that from happening.”

Veterans also said that they want Governor Abbott to reconsider his order and view VFW Posts as not just bars, but resources for the community.

“The VFW function is not being in the bar business, but a lot of us have them just so that people have that other option of somewhere to go to talk about their problems,” said Adjutant Quarter Master for the Amarillo VFW Ben Lowrance.

“It’s our way from World War II, it was a place for them to come together and have something in common where they could talk to each other, instead of it leading to a suicidal event or anything else,” said Lowrance. “In a way we’re hurt there because now we can’t find those people and get them the help they need early on. And I’m almost certain that eventually we will see problems related to not having that that gathering area available.”

A number of Texas VFW’s like Lubbock, Amarillo and Hereford have come together to reach out to local government officials, asking the governor to reconsider his order.