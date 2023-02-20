LUBBOCK, Texas — Sunday night’s SWAT call out left many Texas Tech students worrying and wondering what happened after some received a “TechAlert” while others did not.

Students received an alert that said to avoid the Jones AT&T stadium area as a Lubbock police operation was in progress.

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats Sunday night. This happened a little before 7:00 p.m. when the Lubbock Police Department received a call from a suspect who was threatening to shoot bystanders and homes in the area if they did not respond.

Some students received the alert around 7:30 p.m., others had seen the post on twitter almost and a half after the call from the suspect came in, not mentioning the suspect may or may not be armed.

Texas Tech provided statements on the alert system, what it is, what’s the protocol, and who receives the notifications.

Statement on TechAlert:

“Texas Tech University uses our emergency notification system, branded TechAlert, to communicate important alerts and emergency response information to students, faculty,staff, and certain on-campus affiliates.

The TechAlert notifications issued on Sunday were delivered by text message and appeared on the following platforms:

TTU.edu

emergency.ttu.edu

Facebook (Texas Tech University)

Twitter (Texas Tech University)

Campus digital signage and entry station signage

To ensure receipt of TechAlert notifications, students, faculty, and staff may update their contact information at any time by going to ttu.edu/emergencyalert.

The Texas Tech Police Department was first contacted by the Lubbock Police Department for assistance at 6:52 p.m. Initial reports did not indicate an immediate threat to the Texas Tech campus.

TechAlert communications are focused on desired actions. In other words, what action do we want the campus community to take? In this case, the desired action was to avoid a particular off-campus area. Emergency notifications are issued for dangerous situations occurring on campus that involve an immediate threat to the health or safety of students or employees. Thisincludes severe weather events that may impact campus operations.”

Taylor Steele, a sophomore at Texas Tech, said he felt the school did what they could and notified people as fast as possible, without causing students to panic because of the details.

“It’s hard to monitor, you know, 40,000 students going to Texas Tech and how they’re feeling individually,” Steele said. “Threats can always pop up, but we just got to prepare the students to the best of their ability.”

Ashley Wray, a community advisor in the residence halls, and a sophomore at Texas Tech said she knew no more than her residents about the threats.

“It’s our job to make sure it’s the safety of our residents and I feel like we tell our residents when something is going down for their knowledge and their safety as well,” Wray said. “You think the staff would know first and then they’ll tell the students as well.”

Wray said she appreciates the alert system when it comes to campus safety but thinks things can improve.

“I wish they did a little bit better of calling us and sending emails a mass of like just Emergency like to all students versus just the students who are signed up to the emergency contact,” Wray said.