HEREFORD, Texas — Someone purchased a $5 million winning scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket in Hereford. The prize was claimed Thursday, according to the Texas Lottery website. Four such winning tickets exist, and three have been claimed as of the last website update on Friday.

The winning ticket was sold by the Allsup’s convenience store at 515 South 25 Mile Avenue in Hereford. The other two winning tickets, both claimed in 2022, were sold in Gilmer and Corpus Christi.

This particular scratch-off game is called the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. The lottery website said there are prizes worth more than $238.4 million in the game.

There are more than 6.1 million tickets in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Prizes range from $50 to $5 million.

