Someone shoplifted a spider from a Lubbock store, according to police report

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said someone stole a spider from Walter’s World of Pets, 3020 34th Street.

The report said the theft happened on Tuesday, October 12 and was reported the following day.

“[Someone] entered into store and asked employees for merchandise from the back,” the police report said. “[That same person] then grabbed the listed spider in its container … on a shelf.”

“[The person] then wandered around the store for a short while and then placed the spider in his front pocket and left the store with the spider without making any attempt to pay for the spider,” the police report said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the store to request a copy of surveillance video or images. We will follow up if we are granted a copy.

As of Tuesday (October 19) there was no update from Lubbock Police.