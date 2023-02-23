LORENZO, Texas — A Lorenzo native, who serves on U.S. Navy warship, USS Boxer, shared how skills and values he learned in the Navy are similar to those he acquired in his home hometown.

Petty Officer 2nd Class, Juan Rodriguez, is a 2020 Lorenzo High School graduate. He has served in the Navy for two years and is currently homeported in San Diego, California.

“To me, it is a big deal to be a part of something bigger than yourself,” Rodriguez said.

Hearing stories about his stepdad’s time in the Navy inspired him to join. “I wanted to get out, see the world and have stories of my own,” he said.

Rodriguez shared how Lorenzo taught him that it pays to be kind and “that the work day isn’t over until everything is done.”

Because of the Navy, Rodriguez said he was able to get his first car.

But his proudest Navy accomplishment is earning the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class in 18 months.

“It took my stepdad four years, and I was able to do it in such a short amount of time,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude towards his stepdad for pushing him to pursue a Navy career and pride in serving in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is not just about being part of the 1 percent who decide to join the military,” said Rodriguez. “At the end of the day, it means fighting for the people to your left and right.”

The Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) connects Americans with Navy personnel by collecting Sailors’ stories to share locally. For more information, visit their website.