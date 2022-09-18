CLEMSON, S.C. – Sonny Cumbie and Louisiana Tech came up short on the scoreboard against No. 6 Clemson on Saturday, but the Bulldogs more than made up for it with compassion.

The former Texas Tech player and assistant coach wore an Ella Strong shirt in pregame warmups to honor the 15-year-old sister of Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. Ella passed away earlier this week after a battle with brain cancer.

Cumbie also had his players send hand-written notes addressed to Bresee and his family.

“We’re constantly reminded that there are events that happen in the world that are bigger than football,” said Cumbie. “With us playing Clemson this week, the passing of Ella Bresee was a reminder of that for us. We wanted to take the opportunity to let the Bresee family know that we were with them in the midst of their mourning.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged the gesture following the 48-20 win by the Tigers.

“I didn’t know Sonny Cumbie, but he forever has a fan in me,” said Swinney. “Class guy, class act. His whole football team. It just makes my heart smile. In this competitive world, we live in, there are people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that La Tech crowd. Class group and I appreciate that gesture.”