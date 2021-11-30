Sonny Cumbie to lead Texas Tech football in bowl game

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sonny Cumbie will stick around long enough to lead the Texas Tech football team in their bowl game. Cumbie will then take a new position as head coach of Louisiana Tech University.

Read the full release from Texas Tech Athletics below:

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday night that Sonny Cumbie will return to his duties as interim head coach for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bowl game. Cumbie was named the new head coach at Louisiana Tech earlier this evening.

“I’d like to personally congratulate Sonny Cumbie on being named the next head coach at Louisiana Tech,” Hocutt said. “I think anyone that knows Sonny can feel the passion and love he has for Texas Tech University and West Texas, and he brought that every day this past year as our offensive coordinator and most recently as our interim head coach.

“Make no mistake, we intend to compete and win whatever bowl game we are selected for later this week. For that to happen, I feel it is in the best interest of our student-athletes for Coach Cumbie to return and lead our team one final time.”

Hocutt delivered the news to the Red Raiders in a team meeting earlier this evening. In addition, he has asked all of Texas Tech’s remaining full-time assistant coaches to assist in the Red Raiders’ bowl preparations, regardless of any future employment agreements.

Texas Tech will learn its postseason fate Sunday when bowl selections are officially announced.

Louisiana Tech University also released a statement Tuesday about a press conference introducing Sonny Cumbie as head football coach. Read the full release from Louisiana Tech Sports below:

Louisiana Tech will hold a press conference Wednesday at noon on the third floor of the Davison Athletics Complex to introduce Sonny Cumbie as the 34th head coach in the history of the Bulldog football program.

The public is invited and doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Fans should enter through the west side doors of the Davison Athletics Complex.

Louisiana Tech President Les Guice and Vice President/Director of Athletics Eric Wood will introduce the former Texas Tech record-setting quarterback and most recently offensive coordinator/interim head coach and his family to the Bulldog faithful.

Media is asked to arrive and be set up by 11:45 a.m. A multbox will be available for media to get audio during the press conference. No additional mics will be allowed on the podium.

The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook through facebook.com/LATechAthletics.