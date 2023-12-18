LUBBOCK, Texas — In a recent annual meeting, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) welcomed fresh faces to its leadership including one from Lubbock, Scott Irlbeck, for a 2-year term, according to a press release.

Other newly elected members are:

James Jay Haase, Eads, Colo., At-Large Member

Ethan J. Miller, Columbia, Missouri., At-Large Member

Tracy Zink, Indianola, Nebraska., At-Large Member

David K. Schemm, Sharon Springs, Kansas., Kansas Member

Brian Adamek, Victoria, Texas, Texas Member

According to the press release, the 13-member group is comprised of nine sorghum farmers representing the three states with the largest sorghum production – Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma – and four at-large national representatives.

Since 1966, Congress has allowed industries in agriculture to create self-funded boards that work together to develop new markets, boost existing ones and carry out crucial research and promotional activities.

AMS policy aims for diversity within the boards it oversees, said the press release, mirroring varied experiences, production methods, marketing strategies and perspectives. The nomination process involves thorough outreach, especially to underserved communities, ensuring the board reflects the diverse population it serves and members possess the skills to cater to this diversity.