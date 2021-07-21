Soto-Chavira officially booked for capital murder, death of one officer, critically wounding another

LUBBOCK and LEVELLAND, Texas — Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, of Levelland was officially booked by the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday. Shortly after he was booked, the booking sheet was updated to reflect a charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Soto-Chavira was taken to a Lubbock hospital instead of the Hockley County Detention Center last week after an armed standoff in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland. As of Wednesday, he was not physically located in the jail but rather in custody at a Lubbock hospital.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett, image from video archive (Nexstar/Staff)

Officials said Soto-Chavira shot and wounded multiple officers. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett was shot and killed. Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was critically wounded.

The LCSO SWAT team was on hand to assist Levelland Police with the armed suspect who eventually surrendered.

Funeral Services for Bartlett are scheduled for Friday (July 23) at Trinity Church in Lubbock.

The Levelland Police Department released a statement on Wednesday morning, thanking Lubbock and Levelland for its support.

“To the family – both blood and blue – of fallen hero Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, please know that words are unable to adequately express our heartfelt sorrow at has ultimate sacrifice in defense of our citizens,” the statement said in part.

(An updated booking photo of Soto-Chavira was not yet available.)