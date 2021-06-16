SOTX hosting Summer in the Park on Saturday, June 19 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Special Olympics Texas – South Plains Area:

After more than a year away from athletes, volunteers, and families, Special Olympics Texas is back out in the community! And what better way to come back than with a Free, Family Friendly event full of games, a dance party, and awards. The SOTX Summer in the Park event will be located at the Vocational Transition Center at 2902 Chicago Ave, Lubbock, TX 79407 on June 19th from 5-8 PM.

Special Olympics Texas serves over 900 athletes across the South Plains and is hoping to recruit more athletes to participate in year round sports training and competition as we open our games back up. This free event allows for athletes and families to come together once again and celebrate one another, their community, and first responders after a tough year.

Volunteers are still needed to put this event together and may register at: https://givepul.se/k4jpb6 or show up to the event and register in person.

Special Olympic Athletes, Families, or community members interested in joining in on the fun may register at: https://forms.gle/Qkft2GLvhJD6avkX6 or join us at the event.

To learn more about Special Olympics Texas – South Plains Area and ways you can get involved, contact Ashley Pena at apena@sotx.org.



About Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. To learn more, visit www.sotx.org. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOTexas; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX; youtube.com/specialolympicstexas.

