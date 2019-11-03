SOTX hosts largest bowling competition yet

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Special Olympics of Texas, Area 17, hosted the South Plains Bowling Contest on Saturday, Nov. 2 at South Plains Lane.

Autumn Phillips, the Area 17 Program Director, said the competition is its biggest yet. More than 19 schools from all over Lubbock and even New Mexico competed.

“We have over 400 athletes participating,” Phillips said. “It’s our biggest sport in this area.”

Riane Deaton, one of the athletes, said she has been playing sports since she was seven. She started bowling when she was in high school.

“Now I’m 27 years old,” Deaton said.

She plays for a team called Oreo Blast. Her teammate, Ruthie Light, agreed that bowling is a great time.

“You can hang out with your friends,” Light said.

“The athletes have just grown to love it more and more and people in the community have become more involved,” Phillips said.

The team is very supportive of each other, and would cheer any time someone knocked over pins.

“Cheering on different teams and being their friend,” Deaton said of the event.

Large crowds also gathered to watch the athletes play.

“It’s really amazing having the support and feeling really special and it feels really amazing,” Deaton said.