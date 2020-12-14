Matt Wells to return as head coach, Yost out as offensive coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University head football coach Matt Wells will return for the 2021 season, a Texas Tech official confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Monday.

However, offensive coordinator David Yost will not be back, Texas Tech confirmed.

Wells has been the head coach at Texas Tech for two seasons. Under his watch, the Red Raiders have posted an 8-14 record.

Texas Tech beat Kansas 16-13 in the final game of the 2020 season to finish with a 4-6 record. Wells missed that game after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Keith Patterson served as the head coach.

Wells went 2-7 in Big 12 games in his first season Lubbock, and went 3-6 in the conference in 2020.

Wells and Yost came to Lubbock from Utah State. Wells went 44-34 there in six seasons. Yost took over as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator in 2017 and came to Lubbock with Wells ahead of the 2019 season.

Under Yost, the Red Raiders had the No. 60 scoring offense in the nation in 2020, averaging 29.1 points per game.

Texas Tech released the following statement about Yost’s firing.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells announced Monday he has relieved offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost of his duties, effective immediately.

“Coach Yost cares deeply about this program, our players and is a true professional,” Wells said. “This is a difficult decision, but I recognize that I have a responsibility to our players, to our fans and to our administration to do what is best for our program as we move forward. Sometimes change is necessary, and I feel like this is one of those times.”

Wells will immediately begin a search for a new offensive coordinator and will be available Wednesday as part of his National Signing Day press conference.