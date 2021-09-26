Source to Solution Addiction & Recovery Symposium on Oct. 13 offers resources, insight

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department, along with City representatives and other community entities, will host the second Source to Solution Addiction & Recovery Symposium, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The one day conference will address different aspects of substance use, from prevention to recovery, and its effect on the community and citizens. This event will feature dedicated professionals from law enforcement, healthcare, treatment facilities, academia, local recovery resources, as well as individuals on their own recovery journey.

The Symposium will run from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Registration is free and covers breakfast and lunch.

Following the Symposium at 6:00 p.m., a fundraiser dinner honoring Dr. Carl Andersen will take place in the Civic Center Banquet Hall. All dinner ticket proceeds will be donated to the Andersen Family Endowment Scholarship Fund.

For additional information and dinner tickets, visit mylubbock.us/SourceToSolution.

