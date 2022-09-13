(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Public Health Department, along with City representatives and other community entities, will host the third Source to Solution Addiction & Recovery Symposium at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, on October 27, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Registration is free and open to both vendors and attendees.

The one day conference will address different aspects of substance use, from prevention to recovery, and its effect on the community and citizens. This event will feature dedicated professionals from law enforcement, healthcare, treatment facilities, academia, local recovery resources, as well as individuals on their own recovery journey.

