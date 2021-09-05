Source to Solution Addiction & Recovery Symposium to offer resources and insight on Oct. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department, along with City representatives and other community entities, will host a second Source to Solution Addiction & Recovery Symposium, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The symposium will address different aspects of substance use, from prevention to recovery, and its effect on the community and citizens. This event will feature dedicated professionals from law enforcement, the judiciary, healthcare, treatment facilities, academia, local recovery resources, as well as individuals on their own recovery journey.

“The Source to Solution Symposium will increase awareness of available services and resources related to prevention, treatment and recovery,” said Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, “as well as provide educational opportunities to the community.”

“The addiction and mental health community is often overlooked, and yet there’s people in Lubbock doing tremendous things to help affected individuals and families in this community,” adds Councilmember Randy Christian. “Source to Solution is meant to bring all these people together so that the conversation about addiction and recovery can be shared and spread. Individuals in recovery need to know they’re not alone.”

Tentative Event Schedule:

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. — Breakfast and Latte Bar

8 a.m. — Opening Ceremonies

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Keynote Speakers Sasha Coles Ryon Price

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Lunch Lunch Speaker — Anna Trevino

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Workshop One

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Workshop Two

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Exhibitor Mixer and Raffle

For additional information related to the Source to Solution Addiction & Recovery Symposium, visit mylubbock.us/SourceToSolution.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)