PLAINVIEW, Texas– The Plainview Independent School announced in statement on Monday South Elementary would remained closed Tuesday, May 9.

According to the statement, the district was working with “local law enforcement and the FBI” in regards to an incident that occurred at the elementary school.

PISD also said the district was in contact with Texas Education Agency and the Texas Depart of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division to investigate the “threats of violence” made statewide and nationwide against the teachers and staff of South Elementary.

Read Plainview ISD’s full statement below for more details.

Plainview ISD and local law enforcement are now working with the FBI regarding the incident that occurred at South Elementary. We appreciate the support of the FBI and of their resources to evaluate the multitude of circumstances surrounding the incident. Furthermore, the police investigation has been submitted to the Hale County District Attorney’s Office for evaluation.

Plainview ISD is in contact with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division to assess the containment and continued viability of threats of violence made state-wide and nationally against South Elementary and PISD educators. Once we receive feedback from both entities, we will decide on when classes may continue. At this time, school will be canceled on Tuesday May 9, 2023. We will work with TEA and DPS to determine when classes may continue.