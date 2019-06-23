South Levelland traffic changes begin Monday as part of the US 385 project

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the TxDOT:



Work on a $7.4 million project to completely rebuild US 385 in south Levelland from a two-lane roadway to a five-lane thoroughfare continues {this] week when crews shift their efforts to rebuilding the southbound US 385 lanes. Starting Monday, June 24, all traffic will be switched onto the newly paved northbound lanes to allow crews to begin work on southbound 385.

Traffic will continue to remain open to one-lane in each direction.

Motorists should keep in mind that reduced speed limits are in effect on US 385 from the city of Levelland to the Hockley/Terry County line on another TxDOT project adding passing lanes between the cities of Levelland and Brownfield.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Dept. of Transportation, Lubbock District)