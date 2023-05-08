LUBBOCK, Texas — A lane shift in the construction of South Loop 289 will occur Monday at 9:30 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation in a social media post.

Crews will move to the westbound lanes of the South Loop, at Quaker, onto the inside/left lane, TxDOT continued.

The center & the right/outside lanes will be closed to traffic so that crews can safely continue construction.

TxDOT began its construction on May 1, and said it was expected to take four to six weeks, weather permitting, to complete.