LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert.

The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed up, according to a photo from EverythingLubbock.com’s station camera.

