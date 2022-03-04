LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash on Loop 289 left two people injured and caused a traffic diversion early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in just before 4:00 a.m. to South Loop and Spur 327. Authorities said a van and an SUV pulling a boat crashed on South Loop 289 in the eastbound lanes near Slide road.

One person was seriously hurt, according to LPD. Another person had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they both were taken to University Medical Center.

The eastbound lanes of South Loop were closed at Slide Road and Quaker. All traffic was diverted off the South Loop at Slide.

Crash near Loop 289 and Spur 327 (Nexstar/Staff)

Drivers were asked to find a different route Friday morning.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently responding to a crash involving a van and an SUV pulling a boat that collided on S. Loop 289 in the eastbound lanes near Slide Road. One person sustained serious injuries, and one person sustained moderate injuries. Both individuals were transported to University Medical Center. The call for service was received at 3:58 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of S. Loop 289 are closed at Slide Road and Quaker Avenue. No traffic will be allowed to enter the loop from those entrances, and all traffic is being diverted off the S. Loop at Slide Road. Westbound traffic is not impacted. Motorists are asked the seek an alternate route during the morning commute.

