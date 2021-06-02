South Lubbock Food King selling 99 cent watermelons at ‘Gigantic Watermelon Display’

LUBBOCK, Texas– Food King of Lubbock on Wednesday said in a news release that the South Lubbock location, 8208 Slide Road, exhibited the “World’s Largest Watermelon Display” to kick off a fun, exciting summer.

Watermelons on the “Gigantic Watermelon Display” can be purchased for 99 cents at the South Lubbock location, as well as all Lubbock locations.

Food King of Lubbock located at 8208 Slide Road is excited to announce a fun and exciting summer exhibit of the “World’s Largest Watermelon Display”

Starting June 2nd, the Gigantic Watermelon Display will be set up in front of the Food King store located at the corner of 82nd and Slide Road.

And in the spirit of summer fun, watermelons may be purchased for the low price of 99 cents while supplies last at all Lubbock locations including two other Food King stores located at 5725-19th street and 2706 – 26th street.

The Lowe’s brand, which was established in 1964, currently operates 152 grocery stores in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas.