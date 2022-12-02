LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside.

Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.

“I would say this is our favorite holiday. Mike’s known as like that crazy Christmas guy, and I’m just his appendage,” Mary said.

And when asked why they go out like this every year, Mike added, “Clark Griswold; if he could do it to his house, I could do it to mine.”

He said that all together, with extension cords, lights, and other little details, he probably has about $10,000 worth of decorations outside. He has always been in charge of the inflatables, but Mary has her own unique collection… of cookie jars.

“I have about $2,000 worth of cookie jars. This is my children’s inheritance, evidently,” she explained. “I even had a cookie jar closet built for my cookie jars.”

For them, all the time and money they spend on Christmas every year always proves to be completely worth it.

“It’s just really fun to see the joy on their faces and the awe that adults have lost, you know,” Mary said. “The parents enjoy it just as much as the kids,” Mike added.

They wouldn’t reveal just how many blow-ups they have for this year, because they like to make it a game for people to guess the magic number.

And to bless other people, Mike and Mary welcome any donations from those who stop by to see their home in the 3900 block of 126th that they will give to the South Plains Food Bank.