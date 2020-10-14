South Lubbock homeowner upset about neighbor’s pool project

LUBBOCK, Texas – Ron Baker, a south Lubbock resident who has lived near the Lakeridge golf course for 34 years is “very upset” with his next-door neighbor, who is constructing a new pool.

“It’s a monstrosity,” said Baker.

Baker said the neighbor, who sells pools, told him about the project this summer. Baker originally agreed to the plans the neighbor had informed in of, but was surprised to see a 16-foot wall facing his property. According to Baker, the wall is part of a grotto, which will be used for a walk-through waterfall.

“Can he build a swmming pool? Absolutely,” said Baker. “There are four or five houses around here that have swimming pools, but you don’t see something like that.”

According to the City of Lubbock’s residential building permits, the 16-foot wall is permitted as long as it is five feet from the adjacent property.

Lubbock city councilman Randy Christian said he is also disappointed with the project and will bring the issue to the city council for possible changes to building permits.

“It’s like the scene out of Jurassic Park,” said Christian. “They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t think if they should.”

Baker is worried that the grotto will significantly decrease his property value.

“The next step is a lawsuit,” said Baker.

EverythingLubbock.com has attempted to contact Baker’s neighbor for comment, but our phone calls have not been returned.