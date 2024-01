LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt following an overnight motorcycle crash in South Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to Lubbock Police, officers were called to the 2000 block of 89th Street just before 12:45 a.m.

One person was found with serious injuries and taken to University Medical Center by EMS, according to LPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.