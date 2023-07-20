LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents in South Lubbock neighborhoods said they’ve been having a problem with their trash pick ups. According to some, while the city has been receptive to their complaints, their dumpsters have still only been cleared twice this month instead of twice every week.

Those in this part of town said the overflow of garbage behind their homes is creating a mess around the dumpsters and yards, and inviting unwanted visitors like flies and small animals enjoying the trash.

“We’ve been really lucky if we get it once a week and like I said before, it’s just a problem since so many houses are using that one dumpster,” said South Lubbock resident, Kayla Van Zielst.

But Van Zielst isn’t alone, as she said she’s seen other neighborhoods in that area having the same problems through posts on Facebook.

“So far this month they have picked up on the 10th and on the 19th, but according to that schedule, we should have had our dumpster taken care of five times,” said Van Zielst.

Director of Solid Waste Management, Brenda Haney, said there have been behind the scenes factors at play, and that she and her department have been working to get back on schedule in places like Fox Ridge and Bell Farms.

“In the last couple of weeks in Fox Ridge, specifically, the normal operator has been off, and we’ve been covering that area,” said Haney. “We’ve had a few issues with getting the coverage taken care of by other operators, and we addressed that yesterday and again this morning with all of the crews that are taking care of all those.”

This was confirmed by Van Zielst this afternoon as well. Bell Farms has a different situation from the latter, though.

“Bell Farms is one of those neighborhoods that is really too big to be covered in one day,” said Haney. “What we have done is just taken that neighborhood and split it: part of it is serviced on Monday, Thursday, part of it is serviced on Tuesday, Friday.”

It can be challenging for the city to cover 40,000 homes per day with 50 employees or less, but Van Zielst said she and her neighbors just want one thing.

“I think it’s still a little bit frustrating that we are having to ask even when they are coming out the next day, taking our time to request that they do so,” said Van Zielst. “It just would be really nice and such a relief if it was just something consistent in the schedule.”

Haney added that summer isn’t easy with staff being off, rain flooding the alleys earlier this season and just some human mistakes, but her department wants to accomplish one thing each week as well.

“Our goal is to service everybody twice a week,” said Haney. “It’s not that we’re ill intentioned or maliciously trying to not service folks, trust me, all of us are very much interested in getting folks taken care of. We have a really dedicated team that is working real hard.”

Haney also said her department is working on getting technology in more of their trucks to better track areas serviced and underserved. She also recommended breaking down boxes, disposing of yard debris at sites around town that allow it and added that she and her team are always willing to talk with folks to best resolve or explain any garbage issues.