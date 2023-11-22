LUBBOCK, Texas— Joe Mirenda recently moved from Las Vegas to Lubbock and wanted a quiet street in a cul-de-sac. But it turned out to be the opposite.

Mirenda said people are not seeing the current dead-end sign on the intersection street sign at 134th Street and Sherman Avenue.

“It’s a dead end until you’re about halfway there, and then a lot of them will sit and turn around,” Mirenda said.

Mirenda said not only are drivers speeding back and forth, but some are using the sidewalk and residents’ driveways to turn around, leaving skid marks. He added the damage is not the only problem, a lot of residents walk their dogs and children playing outside is another concern.

“I have no skin in the game, I don’t have any kids, but there [are] kids in this cul-de-sac and people come in and out of here way too fast and some people come in here and they get ticked off and they have to turn around and they go ripping out of here,” Mirenda said.

“If you look, I have buckets in my driveway because of all the cars that pull up and they sit there and turn their wheels without moving and it puts marks all over your driveway, and who wants to see that,” Mirenda said.

Mirenda said he is getting fed up and is hoping a bigger sign can be placed at the intersection.

David Bragg, with the City of Lubbock Traffic Department, said bigger dead-end signs can be requested, but placing them can be tricky.

“To place the sign, it will put it in front of the home that’s on the corner of the street of the intersection,” Bragg said.

For this to work, Bragg said it will take time and permission from those who live on the corner where the sign has to be placed.

“We would have to put a base in there and the resident on the corner may have to mow around it or weedy and sometimes the resident doesn’t mind that, but it does pose more maintenance possibly for whoever lives on that corner,” Bragg said.

Mirenda hopes a sign brings a safer environment for all those in the neighborhood.

“I want to see a sign put up and also maybe see a little bit of traffic enforcement in these communities because some of the people cruise through here pretty fast,” Mirenda said.

Bragg said the smaller dead-end signs are more common now in the newer neighborhoods built.

If residents feel a bigger sign is needed, they encourage folks to contact traffic management here to make sure they can make neighborhoods as safe as possible.