South Lubbock restaurant burglarized early Sunday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas - A South Lubbock restaurant was burglarized early Sunday morning, according to the owners.
The incident occurred at the Aloha BBQ, located at 98th Street and Indiana Avenue.
The owners told EverythingLubbock.com someone shattered their front door and got away with the cash register.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
