LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Tuesday afternoon single-vehicle collision in Central Lubbock following an officer-involved pursuit that led to the arrest of a robbery suspect.

Lubbock Police were called to a business in the 7400 block of University Avenue at 11:08 a.m. for reports of a robbery. Shortly after, a hit-and-run collision was reported in the same area. Responding officers were able to determine the robbery suspect was also the suspect involved in the hit-and-run.

At 12:14 p.m., while officers were still on scene in the 7400 block of University Avenue, employees of that location were notified a second business location in the 2100 block of 50th Street was also robbed.

At 12:35 p.m. officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle with the suspect inside at 19th Street and Avenue Q. The suspect led officers on a short pursuit before wrecking into a fence, a carport and a tree in the 900 block of 46th Street.

20-year-old Ladarian Wheeler was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

