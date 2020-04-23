South Lubbock Walmart to start COVID-19 testing Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

Starting Friday, April 24, 2020, a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open in the parking lot of the Walmart store, located at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The site, supported by Walmart and eTrueNorth, will test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not. The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County worked in tandem throughout this process to get the testing site up and running as soon as possible.

“The Covid-19 Walmart testing site will be a huge development for Lubbock and Lubbock County,” said Mayor Dan Pope. “This could not have been possible without the help of Representative Frullo, and the partnership with Lubbock County. I am grateful to Walmart for supporting our community and providing another testing option for Lubbock and Lubbock County residents.”

“Lubbock County is thankful to Walmart for its effort in serving our community during this crisis,” said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish. “This testing site will help better care for our first responders and health care workers as they work to keep our county safe.”

Starting today, April 23, those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Lubbock during this unprecedented time,” said Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Senior Director. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Details on the Lubbock COVID-19 testing site:

The site is open starting April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

Appointments will be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.

For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.

The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.

Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

(This is a press release from the City of Lubbock)