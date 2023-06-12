LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Code Administration Department announced it scheduled to conduct a deployment in the South Overton neighborhood on Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the boundaries will be on University Avenue, Broadway, Avenue Q and 19th Street. A field office will be set up at the First Baptist Church parking lot and will be available to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities.

The goal of the exercise will be to “identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.”

Additionally, a roll off container will be available at the church parking pot for citizens to dispose of bulky items.

The Solid Waste department will also provide a dumpster at the office for citizens to dispose of unwanted bulk items.