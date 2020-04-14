South Plains airports to receive financial aid from the CARES Act Airport Grant Program

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced that 210 airports in Texas will receive a little over $811.5 million in aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

According to the FAA, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will receive $9,535,889.

The Gaines County Airport, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Levelland Municipal Airport, Floydada Municipal Airport, the Hale County Airport, Littlefield Taylor Brown Airport and Winston Field Airport in Snyder will receive $30,000.

$20,000 has been granted to the Terry County Airport, Garza County Airport, Slaton Municipal Airport and the Swisher County Airport.

The Cochran County Airport and Dimmitt Municipal Airport will receive $1,000.

In New Mexico, the Lea County Regional Airport in Hobbs will get $1,096,589. The Clovis Municipal Airport will get $69,000.

Click here for an interactive map of all the 210 Texas airports that will receive aid.

The following is a news release from the Federal Aviation Administration:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $811,535,430 in airport aid to 210 airports in Texas to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View a list of Texas airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.

The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.

The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.

There is additional program information on the CARES Act website and a listing of CARES Act grants (PDF) . The FAA issued the following guidance documents: Information for Airport Sponsors (PDF) and CARES Act Program FAQs (PDF) .

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19