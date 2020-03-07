South Plains Astronomy Club Saturday Stars Walk on March 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Hodges Community Center, The South Plains Astronomy Club and The Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will host Saturday Star Walks this Saturday, March 7, 2020, an hour after sunset. This event will be held in the Rose Garden, next to St. John’s Chapel and Hodges Community Center at 4011 University Avenue. Star Walks will take place the first Saturday of every month one hour after sunset. This is a free family-friendly event, so all ages are welcome. Club members will set up a variety of telescopes for viewing planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulas, galaxies and other celestial objects. For more information about the Saturday Star Walks, check the Club’s website at www.southplainsastronomy.org or contact the Club at SPAC@cat-star.org.

The South Plains Astronomy Club was founded by a group of very serious amateur astronomers with the goal of fostering interest and activities in all phases of astronomy for its members and the public. The Club is very active in public outreach activities that involve youth and families across the South Plains. The Club meets twice monthly to host Public Star Parties to introduce the community to the wonder and enjoyments of the night sky.

Hours of operation for Hodges Community Center are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hodges is closed for lunch Monday-Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Hodges Community Center at 767-3706.

