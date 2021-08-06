South Plains Auto Theft Task Force receives more than $446K in grant money

LUBBOCK, Texas– The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force received more than $446,000 grant to help prevent motor vehicle theft and other motor vehicle crimes for Lubbock County, according to a news release from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.
The $446,785 grant was award to the county to help fund the current task force, which currently has a commander, chief investigator, three investigators and a crime prevention/crime analyst position, said Chief Investigator Jay Trulock in a news release.
Read the full news release from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority below:
(AUSTIN, Texas – August 3, 2021) Auto burglars and thieves better watch out! Today, the Motor Vehicle
Crime Prevention Authority (MVCPA) awarded $13.6 million in grants to reduce and prevent motor
vehicle crime across the state.
These grants provide support for motor vehicle theft and fraud-related motor vehicle crime
enforcement teams. These specialized investigators identify trends, use specialized equipment and
maintain statewide coordination to combat crime.
In Fiscal Year 2020, taskforces (236 officers) funded by MVCPA recovered 12,860 vehicles, cleared
19,258 motor vehicle theft cases, and arrested 3,592 people for motor vehicle theft.
“The vision of MVCPA is to empower communities to help free Texans from the harm and loss caused by
motor vehicle crime,” said Laredo Assistant Chief of Police and MVCPA Board Chair Mike Rodriguez.
“Not only the loss an individual faces when their vehicle is stolen, but other crimes committed with
stolen vehicles like human trafficking and drug smuggling.”
This year, 24 law enforcement agencies submitted applications for grant funding. Many of the
applications are for multi-jurisdictional taskforces where agencies combine resources in the fight against
motor vehicle related crime.
Dallas Police Lieutenant and MVCPA Board Member Julio Gonzalez said, “These grants allow police
departments and sheriff’s offices to directly target criminals who are responsible for staggering financial
losses to Texans.”
Grant Recipients
City of Austin: $411,300 City of Laredo: $756,565
City of Beaumont: $583,951 Lubbock County: $446,785
City of Brownsville: $1,020,922 City of Mansfield: $331,342
Burnet County: $220,895 Montgomery County: $372,720
City of Corpus Christi: $429,518 City of Paris: $117,857
City of Dallas: $797,339 City of Pasadena: $83,940
Dallas County: $544,454 Potter County: $399,494
City of Eagle Pass: $138,059 City of San Antonio: $815,785
City of El Paso: $975,265 Smith County: $357,474
Galveston County: $518,201 Tarrant County: $1,332,593
Harris County: $853,100 Travis County: $697,075
City of Houston: $1,251,130 City of Victoria: $144,236