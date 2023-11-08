MORTON, Texas — The band director for Morton ISD, Darryl Schwierjohn, was selected to join 400 band directors across the United States to march in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day on November 23 in New York City.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade will convey its theme, “America’s Band

Directors: We teach music. We teach life” to recognize the dedication of band directors and music educators everywhere.

“Band is more than just notes on the page. It is lifelong friendships and skills that

will serve the students for the rest of their lives,” Scwierjohn said.