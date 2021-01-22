South Plains car washes hit in string of break-ins

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple car wash owners around the panhandle said their pay stations have been broken into.

Matt Howell, owner of Soak N’ Suds in Plainview, said his car wash was hit Monday night around 9:00 p.m. He said a group of three people driving a White Mitsubishi Montero who broke into his pay station.

“They showed up to our pay station and acted like they were going to be paying for a car wash,” he said. “Instead there was a man in the backseat of an SUV and he drilled our locks out and then they backed out and opened the pay station door after they got the locks pulled out.”

Howell said the break-in resulted in thousands of dollars of repairs. He said his car wash in Amarillo was also broken into by the same people.

The Lubbock Police Department said Hurricane Beach Car Wash off 34th Street had filed a report that its pay station had been broken into.

There is no official word from law enforcement as to whether these crimes are being committed by the same people. However, Howell said he belongs to a network of car wash owners around the South Plains and that he believes that recent break-ins are being committed by the same suspects.

“They’ve hit Dodge City, Kansas, they’ve hit car washes in Dumas, Texas,” he said. “I wish they’d take their skills that they have and put it towards a job, and that would be one thing, but we’re going to catch them.”

The Lubbock Police Department said any suspicious acts can be reported to the crime line at 806-741-1000