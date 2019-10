LUBBOCK, Texas — The 19th annual South Plains Career Expo will take place Tuesday, October 22, in Lubbock from 8:00 a.m. to noon. It will be at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 MacDavis Lane.

More than 3,000 students and 100 businesses and colleges are expected to attend the event, which is designed to demonstrate attainable careers in the region, as well as the skills necessary to pursue these careers.