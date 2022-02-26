LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

Online registration is open for Spring II 8-week courses at South Plains College. The semester begins March 21 and runs through May 12. Payment is due at 3 p.m. on March 10.

Students can register online through their Texan Connect account.

According to Andrew Ruiz, registrar, “These 8-week semesters are a great way to pick up additional hours toward your degree plan or repeat a course.”

Classes for Spring Interim are scheduled from May 16 through June 3. Classes for Summer Session I will begin June 6 through July 8. Summer Session II runs from July 11 through Aug. 11. The fall 2022 semester begins Aug. 29. Registration for these semesters/terms opens April 8.

Current or new students who need assistance should contact their academic advisors or the Advising and Testing Center. The list of advisors can be found online under MySPC.

For more information, contact Ruiz at (806) 716-2371 or email Registrar@southplainscollege.edu.

