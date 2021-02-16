South Plains College classes canceled Wednesday due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains College announced Tuesday that campus would be closed Wednesday, February 17, for weather.

According to the announcement, all classes and operations at all campuses are canceled.

Read the full announcement from SPC below:

This is Chief Castillo with the South Plains College Police Department. Due to weather and road conditions, all classes and operations at all campuses are cancelled and all offices will be closed for Wednesday 2/17/2021.

We will continue to update you as we monitor conditions.

Students, please check Blackboard and communicate with your instructors for expectations.