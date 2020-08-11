South Plains College sets protocols to keep students safe

LEVELLAND, Texas — South Plains Community College adjusted its fall semester to accommodate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Robin Satterwhite said despite the pandemic, SPC saw an increase in student enrollment for both summer sessions. He said they have also started to see an added interest in their science classes, which he said could be as a result of the pandemic.

“We are seeing a lot of interest in classes that students would typically take at the university level,” Satterwhite said. “A lot of students are trying to determine, Is it best to go into university?’ Go leave their home, leave their communities? Or is it better to stay home and stay safe until another semester or two until we can get this pandemic figured out?”

As part of the protocol to keep everyone safe, Dr. Satterwhite said all students and faculty are required to wear masks and that classroom sizes will be decreased by 50%. He said their main focus for the upcoming semester is to keep students and faculty safe.

“That’s our goal, is to try to accommodate [students] and then of course keep them safe when they do come here and hopefully at a very very low cost,” Satterwhite said.

Jayli Hood, a first-year premed major, said she was excited to get enrolled to start the fall semester. She said although the pandemic is uncertain and will affect some protocols on campus, students should not be afraid to lead normal lives.

“This is the new norm pretty much for now. We’re going to have to wear face masks and I just feel like [you should] get out and do stuff,” Hood said. “Social distancing obviously, but I just kind of feel like you should get out and do stuff, come experience a college life.”