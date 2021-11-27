South Plains College Theatre to present Madrigal Dinner Dec. 2-4

The following is a press release from South Plains College:

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – South Plains College’s Fine Arts Departments will host a traditional Madrigal Dinner at 6:30 p.m. from Dec. 2-4 in the Sundown Room. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the service and show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The cost of tickets is $25 each and should be purchased in advance. Please visit southplainscollege.edu.

The Madrigal Dinner is a Musical Medieval Feast. It is an American form of dinner theater often performed during the Christmas season. It is set in the Middle Ages and is generally comedic in nature. The meal is divided into courses, each of which is heralded with a traditional song. A play is performed between the courses and a concert of choral music concludes the festivities.

The cast includes Victoria G. Bateman, Harrison C. Black, Casey J. Contreras, Riley Davidson, Penelope L. Ferris, Samantha Gutierrez, Daniel Teran., Jr., and Ethan P. Wilson. Dr. Dan Nazworth is the director of the production. Dr. Deborah Gelber is the musical director.

Catering will be provided by Great Western Dining.

For more information, contact Dr. Nazworth, chairperson for the Fine Arts Department and professor of Theatre Arts, at (806) 716-2266.

