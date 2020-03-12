South Plains College to cancel all classes week after spring break

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains College announced Thursday that it will cancel all classes the week following spring break, from March 23 to March 27, according to a release.

The release said SPC will resume classes March 30, with some transitioning to an online format.

Read below for the full release by SPC.

South Plains College is taking proactive measures to reduce the potential exposure and associated risks of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to the SPC community. We are in regular communication with the Texas Department of State Health Services and local healthcare officials to evaluate the spread of the virus. At the time of this letter, there are no suspected or identified cases of the virus within the SPC community or the immediate region.

In response to recommendations to reduce the spread of the virus, and with concurrence with the SPC Board of Regents, South Plains College will take the following immediate actions:

Classes

South Plains College will cancel all classes for the week of March 23 – March 27 .

. Beginning March 30, all classes will resume. Many instructors will work to transition classes to an online format; however, this will be done in consideration of the instruction delivered, the practical ability to shift to an online format, the students’ needs within the classroom, and the functionality of online instruction. Instructors will provide direction on how each course will be administered beginning March 30.

Classes that continue to be held face-to-face should exercise the greatest caution in maintaining social distance and should remain vigilant in hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes.

The SPC technology center will remain in operation beginning March 23 to provide technology support for any students who need resources to take classes that have been transitioned to an online format.

This will remain in effect until further notice. However, as information changes, the College may transition back to normal operations as available.

Dual credit courses will continue as regularly scheduled with a return date of March 23 and will remain on the same schedule as the associated ISD.

Campus Operations

All South Plains College offices will remain in operation beginning March 23. The operations include business offices, student services offices, student housing, dining services, and support operations.

Faculty and staff will be on duty as usual beginning March 23. Faculty and staff will work in conjunction with Chairs, Deans, and supervisors to ensure adequate instructional support for all classes (online and face-to-face).

If necessary, students may return to resident halls after spring break, and dining services will remain available beginning March 23.

Student workers should not return to work until March 30.

Recommendations