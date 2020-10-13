South Plains College to continue as scheduled after Thanksgiving break

LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains College announced on Tuesday it will continue classes and final exams as scheduled during the weeks following the Thanksgiving Break.

The following is a letter to the students, staff and faculty from Robin Satterwhite.

To provide the highest quality of education, South Plains College will continue classes and final exams as scheduled during the weeks following the Thanksgiving Break (November 30 – December 10). Please follow the guidance of your individual instructors regarding how your final week of coursework and final exams will be delivered.

South Plains College and our students have been very successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 this semester. We strongly encourage you to remain vigilant in wearing face coverings, monitoring your health, and implementing preventive measures to ensure that we complete the semester safely.

In the event that any federal, state, or local guidelines or circumstances change, additional correspondence will be sent to all students. Thank you for working so hard to help our College remain safe and effective during this time, and I wish you all very safe travels during the upcoming holiday seasons.

Sincerely, Robin Satterwhite SPC President