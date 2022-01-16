South Plains College to host 24th Annual Scholarship Gala on Feb. 26

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

South Plains College will present the 24th Annual Scholarship Gala on Feb. 26 at the Mallet Event Center. This year’s theme is “Grand Opportunities.”

The doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner service starting at 6:30 p.m. Those with top-level sponsorships will enjoy a private cocktail hour from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Gala guests will be able to purchase beer and wine. As in years past, guest will enjoy a meal served at their table. Musical entertainment will be provided by SPC alumna Morgan Reatherford. Other gala events will include a silent and a live auction.

“The Scholarship Gala is an annual event, that is a grand opportunity to raise funds for scholarships,” said Jordan Flores, Director of Development and Alumni Relations. “Many students require financial assistance to attend college. Scholarship funds are awarded to students to help them further their education and career path. Our guests will have an enjoyable evening knowing they are helping increase opportunities for people to attend South Plains College. We appreciate and are grateful for all those who are involved with the Scholarship Gala! We look forward to spending this event with our SPC Family.”

One hundred percent of the Gala proceeds go directly to student scholarships.

New this year will be a Whiskey and Cigar “pull” in which guests can purchase tickets for a chance to win a bottle of whiskey and a cigar. The whiskey brands will vary in value and type. Guests are not limited in the number of chances they can purchase. The whiskey sponsor is Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. The event will operate under a first-come-first-serve basis until the event ends or all chances are sold.

There will be a wide variety of whiskeys and cigars.

“If you are a connoisseur of these items or know someone who is, you won’t want to miss your chance at this fun game of luck,” said Missy Passmore, SPC alumni coordinator. “Thanks to an SPC alumnus, all of the whiskey for this pull is being donated by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, which means more funds for scholarships which of course is the goal of this whole event!”

Another highlight of the gala is the recognition of the 2022 Pacesetter Award winner. Established in 2003, the Pacesetter Award is presented annually by South Plains College on recommendation of the South Plains College Foundation Board of Directors to recognize philanthropy that has set the pace and inspired others to support SPC.

Flores said there are opportunities for community involvement now and until the event itself. Interested patrons are invited to purchase tables and tickets now. There are also opportunities to donate auction items. All sponsorships levels are the same as for the last Gala with the top two featuring a VIP Meet and Greet Cocktail Hour immediately preceding the event. The sponsorship levels are Underwriting Partner – $7,500; Diamond Sponsor – $5,000; Ruby Sponsor – $2,000; Sapphire Sponsor – $1,000; and Gold Sponsor – $125.

For information on this fundraising event or other ways to support scholarships and students at South Plains College, contact Flores at (806) 716-2020.

