South Plains College to host Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 2

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from South Plains College:

Musical entertainment will be presented by the Fine Arts Department, directed by Dr. Gary Hudson. The band will begin playing at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Robin Satterwhite, President of South Plains College, will light the tree prior to kicking off the showcase of holiday lights adorning buildings across campus.

South Plains College will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 2) at the entrance to the college.

The event is free and open to the public. The Office of Student Life will provide inflatable bounce houses and hot chocolate downtown.

“The Grinch” will be on hand during the tree lighting to collect toys for needy children. He will begin on the SPC campus before traveling to downtown Levelland for the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square.

For more information, contact Josh Meredith, director of Student Life, at (806) 716-2377.

(Press release from South Plains College)