South Plains College to host quilting orientation class on Jan. 24

South Plains College’s Division of Continuing and Distance Education will host an orientation class for its quilting courses at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 (Monday) in Room 121 of the Technical Arts building. The cost of the class is $55.

Classes start the following week. The instructor will be Vickey Vest.

There will be two different quilting classes offered this semester for quilters of all levels from beginners to advanced. The Monday weekly class, “Geese in the Cabin Quilt,” is set for 5:30- 7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 31, 2022 for eight weeks. The Tuesday weekly class, “Texas State Quilt,” will be offered at two times – 2:30-4:30 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. The eight week class starts Feb. 1, 2022.

Participants are encouraged to attend the orientation class on Jan. 24 to obtain more details, supplies and fabric requirements.

To register, contact Kasey Reyes, administrative assistant to the Dean of Continuing and Distance Education, at (806) 716-2341 or email kreyes@southplainscollege.edu.

For more information, contact Vest at (806) 891-3471.

