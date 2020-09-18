South Plains communities invited to take part in Earth EX 2020

Clinton Thetford, Lubbock County Emergency Management Coordinator, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about Earth Ex 2020.

Earth Ex is an interactive, all-sector whole-of-world exercise available through the Electric Infrastructure Security Council.

It is available for participation starting September 1, 2020 thru October 31, 2020. It addresses topics such as:

Extreme Malicious Threats: For cyber, information sharing is critical to preventing or recovering from a large-scale infrastructure shutdown. Given today’s interdependencies, focused protection and well-exercised multi-sector planning is key for an EMP strike or kinetic attack on critical infrastructure nodes.

Extreme Natural Hazards: Recovering from the physical damage caused by megathrust earthquake zones, extreme space weather and extreme terrestrial weather will require careful cross-sector planning and exercises, with Black Sky-compatible communication and decision support tools.

NO PREPARATION REQUIRED

A locally facilitated, “Come as you are” exercise.

For organizations, as an out-of-the-box senior level exercise, it provides an opportunity to examine and rehearse critical executive and operational decisions required before a full operational exercise.

For individuals, families and community groups, it will help with basic preparations, and with planning that can help secure and sustain participants during an extreme disaster.

You can register through https://www.eiscouncil.org/EarthEx.aspx.

(Press release provided by Lubbock County Emergency Management.)