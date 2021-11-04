South Plains community invited to Holiday Extravaganza benefitting Meals on Wheels

Greta Cullers of Community Christian Church interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their annual Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday Nov. 4.

The event is set for Friday Nov. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 96th and Indiana.

Admission is free and the event features gift items and gift baskets, including: Baby baskets and blankets, pet baskets, mens/women’s/children’s baskets, christmas baskets, miscellaneous baskets, wreaths, a bake sale, jams, jellies and quilt raffles.

The event is open to the public.